>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
  
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for


Something a little different...

Ok we know the idea of transitional glasses to sunglasses smacks of the elderly but when you think about it, could you actually get more spot on?

But there is nothing middle aged about these frames, Transitions have partnered with some of the top Eyewear designers including Tom Davies to make sure that every pair of sunglasses are at the forefront of fashionable frames.

When they look this good it's time to forget the stereotypes - adaptive lenses are the way forward!
Transitions Faceàface Kazan
RRP: From £100 (depending on your individual prescription)
Available from Transitions and all other reputable opticians.



20/04/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Celebrity Men with Glasses
SudokuNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         