Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

Floral Frames



Queens of the girly girls, these floral frames scream summer sunglasses.



Lipsy @BANK Floral Frame Sunglasses Ah Lipsy we do love you!Queens of the girly girls, these floral frames scream summer fashion fun, it doesn't get much better than oversized neon pink RRP: £18.00 Available from Bank