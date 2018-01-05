Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

Jive Fifties fever is here to stay this summer and we think it's high time to have some fun with it.



These flirty little frames are exactly the thing we are looking for. With premium protection lenses and at less than £100 they're sensible too, it just makes sense!



1950 Jive RRP: £99 Available from Polaroid

