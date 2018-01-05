|
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
Eye Catching
These shades have caught our attention and just not let go.
The warm tortoise shell frames with the exaggerated arch detail is an amazing touch to these cat eye frames.
Very glam, very come to bed with me eyes, very much on the wish-list.
Extreme Highbrow Cat Eye
RRP: £15
Available from ASOS
Maria Bell
20/04/2012
