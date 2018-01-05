>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
  
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for


Eye Catching

These shades have caught our attention and just not let go. 

The warm tortoise shell frames with the exaggerated arch detail is an amazing touch to these cat eye frames.

Very glam, very come to bed with me eyes, very much on the wish-list.

Extreme Highbrow Cat Eye
RRP: £15
Available from ASOS
 



20/04/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Play Our 2048 Game! Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         