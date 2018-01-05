|
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
Plastic Fantastic
Yes ok we know they are pretty expensive but for someone looking to make a statement these shades are spot on!
Kirk Originals are well known for the fun and funky eyewear but now are doing a limited edition sunglasses collection - hurry to get yours!
Sunbeam Mirage
RRP: £350
Available from Kirk Originals
Maria Bell
20/04/2012
