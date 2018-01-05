|
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
Vintage Burberry
A veritable Mecca of vintage eye-wear American Apparel is the place to shop this season.
We're loving these larger than life vintage Burberry shades, the synonymous Burberry print on the side had at us hello.
Vintage Burberry Shield Glasses
RRP: £140.00
Available from American Apparel
Maria Bell
20/04/2012
