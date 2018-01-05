|
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
Modern Classics
Guess have decided to celebrate their 30th birthday in style by releasing a limited edition range of truly timeless sunglasses.
Just look at how beautiful these are! With this denim temple detailing could they be any more wish-list worthy?
But be quick, there are only 80 pairs of each style being made - now if that isn't a reason to panic buy we don't know what is. Go, go, go!
Limited Edition Sunglasses
RRP: £80
Available from Guess
Maria Bell
20/04/2012
