Taylor Swift looks red hot in London
We wish we could step out looking this fresh in the morning! Taylor Swift
rocked up at Radio 1 this AM to promote the BBC Radio1 Teen Awards which are taking place this weekend.
The country pop singer arrived looking super groomed in this simple ensemble - red cashmere jumper paired with a high waisted pleated skirt. School teacher chic!
We're particularly loving that block fringe
right about now and that catflick eyeliner
. Taylor Swift
is just plain hot!
Here's how to get the look
...