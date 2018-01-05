Taylor Swift looks red hot in London

In this article







We wish we could step out looking this fresh in the morning! Taylor Swift rocked up at Radio 1 this AM to promote the BBC Radio1 Teen Awards which are taking place this weekend.The country pop singer arrived looking super groomed in this simple ensemble - red cashmere jumper paired with a high waisted pleated skirt. School teacher chic!We're particularly loving that block fringe right about now and that catflick eyeliner Taylor Swift is just plain hot!Here's how to get the look ...