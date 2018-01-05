Taylor Swift's fashion tour in London hots up

>
Taylor Swift has been stepping out all over London looking all kinds of styled up lately. And we've fallen hard for her kooky cute approach to fashion.

This girl knows how to throw together an outfit that says stylish, understated and sexy all at once - with a pinch of quirk for good measure.

Right now we're swooning over this autumnal ensemble - the oxblood trousers are bang on trend while the peep toe shoes are too cute - not to mention the polka dot jumper and pearls combo.

We also lusting after that vintage style satchel and Ray-Ban sunnies. If only we could steal her style...

Actually - we can! We've trailed the high street so you can get Taylor Swift's polka dot look in a jiffy.

Oh yes, today is a good day.

07/11/2012
