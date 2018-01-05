Get the look: Taylor Swift's oxblood ensemble

Getting Taylor's London look is simple when you know how.



Start off by wriggling into these oxblood jeggings from Dorothy Perkins and team with this cute as jumper from Mink Pink.



For the shoes we're keen on this suede pair from ASOS - they're without a peep toe which we think makes them a safer choice for the British weather. You don't want frost bite!



Add to that the final touches - this Zatchel's bag in chestnut brown, these cool Wayfarer Ray-Bans and a pearl necklace combo - and you're good to go.



Taylor Swift's style is yours for the taking!

