>
>
>
Essentials
Taylor Swift's fashion tour in London hots up
  
Get the look: Taylor Swift's oxblood ensemble
In this article

Get the look: Taylor Swift's oxblood ensemble


Getting Taylor's London look is simple when you know how.

Start off by wriggling into these oxblood jeggings from Dorothy Perkins and team with this cute as jumper from Mink Pink.

For the shoes we're keen on this suede pair from ASOS - they're without a peep toe which we think makes them a safer choice for the British weather. You don't want frost bite!

Add to that the final touches - this Zatchel's bag in chestnut brown, these cool Wayfarer Ray-Bans and a pearl necklace combo - and you're good to go.

Taylor Swift's style is yours for the taking!



07/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeWinter nail inspiration
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         