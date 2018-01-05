>
Autumn - Winter
Ten key on trend pieces for AW12
  
The Ankle Boots
The Ankle Boots

Ankle boots are hot fashion property at the moment and are therefore the boots to be seen in this autumn/winter!

We love the casual feel of Ankle boots, and think this ALDO pair are the perfect AW12 buy.

The studded detail keeps things looking fresh while the low stacked heel means they’ve comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Podujeve ankle boots
RRP: £90.00
Available from ALDO
Abby Driver
06/11/2012
