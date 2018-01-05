Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
>
Autumn - Winter
Ten key on trend pieces for AW12
In this article
The Baroque Dress
The Baroque Dress
Baroque is set to be a huge
trend
this season, and what better way to embrace it then a cute mini dress? We love the elaborate print and the long sleeve, yay for winter appropriate dresses!
Baroque print tapestry bodycon dress
RRP: £36.00
Available from
Topshop
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Summer fashion trends
Autumn fashion trends
Winter fashion trends
Shoes and fashion: women's shoes, designer shoes
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Shopping at the sales
What To Wear To Flatten A Rounded Stomach: The Styling Tips...
Watch Milan Fashion Week Live!
Vagina Fashion Is Set To Be The Biggest Trend Of 2018, According...
Abby Driver
06/11/2012
Tags
Autumn - Winter
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Ten key on trend pieces for AW12
▼
Ten key on trend pieces for AW12
The Ankle Boots
The Baroque Dress
The Military Jacket
The Geometric Blouse
The Jacquard Trouser
The Metallic Maxi
The Oversized Coat
The Winter Floral Skirt
The Statement Necklace
The Oxblood Bag
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!