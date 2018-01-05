>
Autumn - Winter
Ten key on trend pieces for AW12
  
The Baroque Dress
The Baroque Dress

Baroque is set to be a huge trend this season, and what better way to embrace it then a cute mini dress? We love the elaborate print and the long sleeve, yay for winter appropriate dresses!

Baroque print tapestry bodycon dress
RRP: £36.00
Available from Topshop
Abby Driver
06/11/2012
06/11/2012
