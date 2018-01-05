|
Ten key on trend pieces for AW12
The Military Jacket
The Military JacketWe are so happy Military jackets are back, there is something so prim ‘n proper about them! They instantly smarten up any outfit, whilst keeping it looking cool and current.
We love this Marithe+Francois Girbaud jacket, how cute are the buttons?
Marithe+Francois Girbaud tab military style jacket
RRP: £180.00 (sale price)
Available from Flannels
Abby Driver
06/11/2012
