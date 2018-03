In this article





















The Metallic Maxi

The Metallic Maxi Metallic is still very much in, and we think it works perfectly on a slinky, sexy maxi dress by Haider Ackermann. So if you’re looking for a way to avoid the LBD and stand out this party season, this is the style for you!



Haider Ackermann dress RRP: £321.00 Available from Mytheresa

