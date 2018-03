In this article





















The Winter Floral Skirt

Autograph floral print pencil skirt RRP: £49.50 Available from Marks and Spencer

Winter florals are a great way to jazz up your wardrobe and rid yourself of winter blues ! We love this digital design from Marks and Spencer, and the cute pencil cut will be super flattering.