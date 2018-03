In this article





















The Oxblood Bag

Nica Koper shoulder handbag RRP: £39.00 Available from John Lewis

Oxblood is this season’s hottest colour, the love child of burgundy and wine-red, we think it positively screams AW12! Snap it up in this cute little bag, the perfect accompaniment to an oversized coat and ankle boot combo we think!