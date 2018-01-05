In this article

























The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013

Jennifer Lawrence is fast becoming a real trend setter in the red carpet style stakes. She knows just how to throw together a head turning outfit - and make the most of that teeny waist.



Dior Couture is one of this rising starlet's fave designers - and it's not hard to see why. The cut of this gown suits her curvy figure down to the ground and while it's verging on bridal we'll let her off - if you're going to win an Oscar you might as well wear an enormous dress.



Jennifer kept things classic with her diamond earrings, French chignon and silver box clutch - but we would have liked to seen some colour - a statement coral lip would have worked brilliantly. One to try for next time round..



