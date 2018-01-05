>
Essentials
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
  
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013


Where has Bridget Jones gone and who is this?!

Renee Zellweger was looking nothing short of foxy at the Oscars last night in this super tight Carolina Herrera number.

We love the champagne hue, it works perfectly with her peachy complexion. Talking of peachy, this dress does wonders for her bum - we’ve got serious booty envy!
To top it off she has nailed everything in the accessories department. A wrist of sun coloured bangles and matching bronzed clutch worked brilliantly with her gown. Lap up the style kudos Ms. Zellweger, you deserve it!

25/02/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
