The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
Where has Bridget Jones gone and who is this?!
Renee Zellweger
was looking nothing short of foxy at the Oscars last night in this super tight Carolina Herrera number.
We love the champagne
hue, it works perfectly with her peachy complexion. Talking of peachy, this dress does wonders for her bum - we’ve got serious booty envy!
To top it off she has nailed everything in the accessories
department. A wrist of sun coloured bangles and matching bronzed clutch worked brilliantly with her gown. Lap up the style kudos Ms. Zellweger, you deserve it!