The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013

With her fiery locks, statement red lip and super tight gown Jessica Chastain looks like a red hot Mad Men bombshell - and we like it! The beautiful actress rocked the floor length Armani Privé dress and even managed to make her matching metallic nails and bling work with it. Top marks! With her vintage inspired hair and make-up Jessica oozed old school Hollywood glamour, perfect for the Oscars wouldn’t you agree? We think she looked simply stunning and hope this Hollywood newcomer sticks around for plenty more retro glamour moments on red carpets to come.

