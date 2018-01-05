>
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
  
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013


We've got a massive girl crush on Jennifer Hudson and when she turned up to the Oscars in this blue Roberto Cavalli number she reminded us of just how well she works the red carpet.

Midnight hues are going to be massive next season and Jennifer was right ahead of the trends.

The velvet pattern was simply stunning but we have to say we were a bit disappointed with her accessories. While the Oscars red carpet is usually quite classic she played it a bit too safe opting for matching blue clutch and shoes. A contrasting colour (maybe in acid green or blush pink) would have added some edge.

That said Jennifer Hudson’s hair and make-up was totally divine - making her one of our best dressed for this years' Academy Awards.

25/02/2013
