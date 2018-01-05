>
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
 Photo 13/13 
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013
The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013


Normally we love a trademark red Valentino gown, especially for the Oscars, but sadly this just did not work for us.

Too much material made it look like Jen was wearing her bed sheets rather than a designer gown.
We do, however, love the fitted top half of the dress.

And in her defence the colour does look gorgeous on her enviable tan. Just remember, less dress next time Jen!

25/02/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
