The best and worst dressed: Oscars 2013

Green eyed with envy? We are! Naomi Watts looks nothing short of incredible in this one shouldered dress by Armani Privé.



The sparkly gown looked like it was made to measure - and we adore the tiny train that pools at the end of the column cut.



Sophistication is second nature to Naomi and she teamed this sequined number with a single statement bangle and ring - leaving the dress to do what it does best - dazzle!