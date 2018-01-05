In this article



















Top Ten online bargain buys under £100

Top Ten online bargain buys under £100 The fur collar has been bigger than big this season, and we predict that it's going to be sticking around.



So bag yourself a bargain with this jacket from Warehouse, and stand out from the hoards of black and brown with its





Left:



Warehouse Double breasted coat with faux fur collar

RRP: Was £60.00, Now £40.00

Available from Selfridges





The fur collar has been bigger than big this season, and we predict that it's going to be sticking around.So bag yourself a bargain with this jacket from Warehouse, and stand out from the hoards of black and brown with its aubergine hues, lovely.