Topshop celebrate Chinese New Year with Lantern movie Topshop have launched their first ever movie to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The short film, 'The Lanterns' is a cute way to celebrate as the film shows hundreds of lanterns filling up the night sky in iconic London locations.



''We are really excited to be celebrating Chinese New Year with our customers both in China and all over the world. We wanted to create something fun that represented the spirit of the Topshop girl whilst capturing the energy of this special time of celebration and giving.''Justin Cooke, Chief Marketing Officer explains.



As well as the typically Topshop rock chic outfit the model is wearing, every other detail has been considered, even the length of the film has been edited to 58 seconds to coincide with Chinese superstitions of numerology using the luckiest numbers 5 and 8, both of which are symbols of wealth and prosperity.



And with oriental a huge trend for spring/summer in 2013 we think fashion and the Chinese New Year vid from Topshop is a pretty perfect coupling.











