>
>
>
Essentials

Topshop celebrate Chinese New Year with Lantern movie

Topshop celebrate Chinese New Year with Lantern movie

Topshop have launched their first ever movie to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The short film, 'The Lanterns' is a cute way to celebrate as the film shows hundreds of lanterns filling up the night sky in iconic London locations.

''We are really excited to be celebrating Chinese New Year with our customers both in China and all over the world. We wanted to create something fun that represented the spirit of the Topshop girl whilst capturing the energy of this special time of celebration and giving.''Justin Cooke, Chief Marketing Officer explains.

As well as the typically Topshop rock chic outfit the model is wearing, every other detail has been considered, even the length of the film has been edited to 58 seconds to coincide with Chinese superstitions of numerology using the luckiest numbers 5 and 8, both of which are symbols of wealth and prosperity.

And with oriental a huge trend for spring/summer in 2013 we think fashion and the Chinese New Year vid from Topshop is a pretty perfect coupling.





  

30/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         