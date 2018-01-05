>
Ultimo Couture: Dresses that make the best of your bust

 
Style with support: Ultimo Couture dresses
Squished into shape, flattened into bustiers, plumped into place - we can be a bit harsh with our boobs when it comes to making the most of them in party dresses. Perhaps that's why underwear brand Ultimo has launched their range of Ultimo Couture dresses, each one with hidden support for your bust.

Within the collection of sophisticated dresses you can find the perfect dress for a wedding, a special occassion, a cocktail bar or big night out, all made with the unique inner support that women will love. Your bust will be better supported, more comfortable and you may not even need to wear a bra with some of the designs.

The collection will be available in sizes 8-18 exclusively in all Debenhams department stores with prices ranging from £100-£300 with new designs being introduced to the collection every 8 weeks.
 
 

