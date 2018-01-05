In this article



Ultimo Couture: Dresses with support

So how does an underwear brand go from bras and slips to full on glamour dresses? Michelle Mone OBE, founder of Ultimo says 'Due to the incredible success of the Ultimo brand it was a natural step to progress to a dress collection.'



'Like most women, I love to get dressed up for special occasions, but I was slightly underwhelmed by the amount of choice of glamorous but affordable eveningwear on the high street. So I decided to design my own dress for one particular event and it simply snowballed from there.'





SoFeminine.co.uk loves these three (left) from the collection:



A Assym Tiered Shift Dress with stones

RRP: £200



B Embellished Bodice Satin Shift Dress

RRP: £125



C Embellished Shoulder Mesh Babydoll Dress

RRP: £200.00



