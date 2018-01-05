>
Ultimo Couture: Style with support
Ultimo Couture: Dresses with support
Ultimo Couture: Dresses with support


So how does an underwear brand go from bras and slips to full on glamour dresses? Michelle Mone OBE, founder of Ultimo says 'Due to the incredible success of the Ultimo brand it was a natural step to progress to a dress collection.'

'Like most women, I love to get dressed up for special occasions, but I was slightly underwhelmed by the amount of choice of glamorous but affordable eveningwear on the high street. So I decided to design my own dress for one particular event and it simply snowballed from there.'


 
Michelle has built her career on an incredibly simple concept: giving today’s women what they want. She was recently awarded an OBE in the Queens New Years Honours List and has achieved a remarkable level of success to date, juggling the demands of her business, together with motherhood - and she still had time to design these gorgeous dresses  - what a woman!

SoFeminine.co.uk loves these three (left) from the collection:

A  Assym Tiered Shift Dress with stones
RRP: £200

B Embellished Bodice Satin Shift Dress
RRP: £125

C Embellished Shoulder Mesh Babydoll Dress
RRP: £200.00

www.debenhams.com

19/08/2010
Tags Autumn - Winter
