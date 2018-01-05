|
Ultimo Couture: Style with support
|
|
In this article
Ultimo Couture: Dresses with support
So how does an underwear brand go from bras and slips to full on glamour dresses? Michelle Mone OBE, founder of Ultimo says 'Due to the incredible success of the Ultimo brand it was a natural step to progress to a dress collection.'
Michelle has built her career on an incredibly simple concept: giving today’s women what they want. She was recently awarded an OBE in the Queens New Years Honours List and has achieved a remarkable level of success to date, juggling the demands of her business, together with motherhood - and she still had time to design these gorgeous dresses - what a woman!
SoFeminine.co.uk loves these three (left) from the collection:
A Assym Tiered Shift Dress with stones
RRP: £200
B Embellished Bodice Satin Shift Dress
RRP: £125
C Embellished Shoulder Mesh Babydoll Dress
RRP: £200.00
www.debenhams.com
|
|
Ursula Dewey
19/08/2010
|
Article Plan Ultimo Couture: Dresses that make the best of your bust ▼
|