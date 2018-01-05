Vanessa Paradis in H&M's Conscious Fashion Collection

We love ethical fashion and we love highstreet fashion so hurrah with bells on that they've come together so beautifully in H&M's latest collection!



Yep, we're excited thatFrench beauty Vanessa Paradis has teamed up with H&M to front their new ethical clothing range - launching at the end of March.



The actress has been shot in their campaign shoot for the Conscious collection which features on-trend fashion that's sustainable. What better way to look and feel good?



All the materials in the collection are made from planet conscious materials and we for one love the look of this emebellished jacket.







The Conscious collection will be full of romantic pieces, botanical prints, khaki colourways and sportier shapes like jump suits and T-shirt dresses.



Vanessa Paradis says, "I like being part of something like the Conscious collection at H&M. I try my best to shop consciously, and vintage is very much part of my wardrobe. I love the style and it works in an eco-friendly way because I like to use and reuse old clothes."


