Vanessa Paradis in H&M's Conscious Fashion Collection
We love ethical fashion and we love highstreet fashion so hurrah with bells on that they've come together so beautifully in H&M's latest collection!
Vanessa Paradis says, “I like being part of something like the Conscious collection at H&M. I try my best to shop consciously, and vintage is very much part of my wardrobe. I love the style and it works in an eco-friendly way because I like to use and reuse old clothes.”
The Conscious collection will be full of romantic pieces, botanical prints, khaki colourways and sportier shapes like jump suits and T-shirt dresses.
We can't wait! So here's a preview...
Ursula Dewey
22/01/2013
