Victoria Beckham Fashion | Victoria Beckham Get The Look

Victoria Beckham Fashion | Victoria Beckham Style | Get The Look Victoria Beckham is one of the ultimate style setters. Every haircut, trim or restyle has millions of women around the world following suit.



The same goes for her fashion sense and now, as a New York Fashion Week designer, Victoria Beckham can say she styles the A list. If that isn't proof of her fashion credentials then what is? Get Victoria Beckham's style with these high street buys... Casual look: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham © Sipa Get the look with these highstreet finds:



Victoria's perfect pins still look great in denim shorts - if you've got it flaunt it.



This pair from River Island have flattering turn ups and are finished with a touch of sparkle.



Denim hot pants

RRP: £39.99

Available from River Island















Victoria always looks so polished, yet she knows how to do casual chic with effortless style.



This stripey casual knit jumper mimics her casual day wear look and is the perfect slouchy style to streamline your legs.



Stripey slouchy jumper

RRP: £36.99

Available from Asos



























This tye dye scarf will add a hint of casual chic and extra warmth, and will see you through the unpredictable British spring.



Tye Dye Scarf

RRP: £10.00

Available from Very.co.uk















Sunglasses

RRP: £15.00

Available from Warehouse

No Victoria Beckham outfit would be complete without the obligatory super size, super star shades. These sunglasses should cover at least 80% of your face. Perfect for Victoria Beckham wannabes everywhere. Victoria Beckham glamour: Get the look

Victoria Beckham is best known for her polished style. Always sophisticated and well heeled, Victoria never puts a foot wrong in fashion (now that her WAG days are over). With figure hugging shift dresses being a style staple for the ex Spice Girl, here are a few Victoria Beckham inspired dresses that can help you steal her style.



Ponti Roma Tailored Pencil Dress

RRP: £40.00

Available from Asos



Knitted twist dress

RRP: £33.00

Available from Asos





