- Victoria Beckham's designer dress for less

Victoria Beckham: Dress for less



We love her sleek, minimalist tailoring with a feminine edge, we just wish we could afford her mainline frocks. Well, now we can, sort of.



Remember her super sexy-yet-demure dresses from her A/W 2012 collection?



Yes? You remember, good. Well we think they're something special - perfect for office-to-party days but oh so expensive. Boo.



But lucky for us (and you too!) we've found a bargain high street alternative for £25.00!





These imitation dresses from Ambrose are the answer to our VB



Ambrose midi dress

RRP: £25.00

Available from Pop Couture These imitation dresses from Ambrose are the answer to our VB designer dress dreams.



