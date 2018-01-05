>
>
>
Victoria Beckham's designer dress for less

Victoria Beckham: Dress for less

Victoria Beckham has transformed from full blown WAG to fashion icon in a matter of years, and how she’s earned herself from serious style credentials as a designer too.

We love her sleek, minimalist tailoring with a feminine edge, we just wish we could afford her mainline frocks. Well, now we can, sort of.

Remember her super sexy-yet-demure dresses from her A/W 2012 collection?

Yes? You remember, good. Well we think they're something special - perfect for office-to-party days but oh so expensive. Boo.

But lucky for us (and you too!) we've found a bargain high street alternative for £25.00!



These imitation dresses from Ambrose are the answer to our VB designer dress dreams.

Ambrose midi dress
RRP: £25.00
Available from Pop Couture



Love Victoria Beckham's tailoring?
Love, adore, worship.
Yawn.

  
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
Holly Fulton catwalk video
