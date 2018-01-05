|
Victoria Beckham's designer dress for less
Victoria Beckham has transformed from full blown WAG to fashion icon in a matter of years, and how she’s earned herself from serious style credentials as a designer too.
We love her sleek, minimalist tailoring with a feminine edge, we just wish we could afford her mainline frocks. Well, now we can, sort of.
Remember her super sexy-yet-demure dresses from her A/W 2012 collection?
Yes? You remember, good. Well we think they're something special - perfect for office-to-party days but oh so expensive. Boo.
But lucky for us (and you too!) we've found a bargain high street alternative for £25.00!
These imitation dresses from Ambrose are the answer to our VB designer dress dreams.
Ambrose midi dress
RRP: £25.00
Available from Pop Couture
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
