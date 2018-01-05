>
Victoria Beckham steps out in skinny flares and floral shirt

 
Victoria Beckham stepped out in New York yesterday looking chic and sleek but a little under dressed for the chilly autumn weather.

But in the style stakes she got the look just right. We love this seventies inspired ensemble - the high waisted flared jeans and the silk floral shirt are divine!

To get some of VB's New York chic we've scoured the high street for copy cat style essentials.

Remember a middle parting and soft waves are key to completing the look - but when it comes to the clobber, read on for your Victoria Beckham inspired shopping list...

23/10/2012
