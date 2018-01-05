Victoria Beckham's seventies style

It's simple to get Victoria Beckham's seventies style. All you need is a pair of well fitted flares with a high waist - like this River Island pair, teamed with a dark floral shirt.



We fell in love with two floral shirt numbers from Topshop - first up is this sheer number with an autumnal bouquet print and concealed buttons.



But then we also fell for this daisy chain shirt - it's more winter wearable and definitely has a seventies feeling - just tuck it into those sexy flares for a retro vibe.



Finish up with classic sunglasses and a pair of black suede ankle boots like this ALDO pair - and there you have it - an outfit worthy of any outing in the Big Apple.



Thanks for the stylespiration VB!

