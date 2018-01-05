>
>
>
Essentials
Victoria Beckham steps out in skinny flares and floral shirt
  
Skinny flares
In this article

Skinny flares


Skinny flares
RRP: £45.00
Available from River Island 

23/10/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowTricks and tips for an active new year
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         