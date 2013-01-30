- Victoria Beckham launches eCommerce fashion site

Victoria Beckham to launch eCommerce website for fashion line Victoria Beckham has definitely become one of our favourite British designers in recent years. With her WAG years behind her Victoria Beckham's true eye for style, line and cut are now worth big bucks.





We're glued to her New York Fashion shows and covet everything in the Victoria Beckham line AND the offshoot line Victoria by Victoria Beckham.



But getting our hands on everything Victoria Beckham and her fabulous design team have made is a constant mish-mash of site-hopping and Google searching. But not for much longer.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer is set to launch her eCommerce site this spring - in fact we've heard it's going to go live in February 2013.



She told Elle magazine: "I'm about to launch my eCommerce website and I hope you like it."



Judging by how much we love her catwalk collections we've no doubt it's going to be beautiful.



To give us a sneak peak of what the site is going to look like she's released a 17 second video featuring Brit model Cara Delevigne and flashes of VB herself.



It's no surprise she opted for an iconic British model like Cara to tease her eCommerce site launch as Victoria revealed she thinks of her overall aesthetic as British.



Victoria also revealed more about the creative process behind her collections, telling Elle: "When I work with people it's very much a collaboration. It's quite difficult as you don't want to creatively stifle anybody but you know when you surround yourself with the best creatives, it's always fun."



As for her collections past and present, we find it tricky to pick our favourite pieces - but for Victoria it's even harder. She said: "I look back at all my collections and it would be hard to say which one is my favourite. I always think I can do better."



We can't wait for www.victoriabeckham.com to go live - so watch this space! And in the meantime watch the teaser video below:





