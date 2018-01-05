>
Essentials

Whitney Port interview: Fashion, Fame and BINTM

 
Whitney Port fashion, fame and Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model
Whitney Port fashion, fame and Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model

Whitney Port interview: Fashion, fame and Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model 

If you're as obsessed with Britain & Ireland's Nex Top Model* as we are then you'll already be all over Whitney Port's new London look, LA hair and no nonsense judging style.

Yep - this year's judging panel is harder than ever to impress and sees regulars Elle MacPherson and Julien MacDonald, joined by newcomers Tyson Beckford (impossibly gorgeous) and sunshine girl Whitney Port.

While on the search for the next big name model, our fashion crush on Whitney Port has increased to ridiculous levels.

Whitney is Company's cover star for their Sept issue! - Whitney Port fashion, fame and Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model
Whitney is Company's cover star for their Sept issue!
We can all learn a style trick or two from her blend of London meets LA.

With her own fashion line Whitney Eve on the go, and being an old hand at fashion reality TV, the former Hills star is well placed to help find new model talent.

But regardless of whether you're model material or no, we can all steal some of that WP cool - want to hear her style secrets? Then read on for Company magazine's latest cover star's wardrobe checklist...


* BINTM, Sky Living, Mondays 9pm



The full interview with Whitney Port features in the September issue of Company magazine, on sale 7th August.
Behind the scenes footage of Whitney Port can be viewed at www.company.co.uk/whitney
  

03/08/2012
Tags Essentials
