Whitney Port's fashion rules

Whitney Port fashion interview: Her wardrobe essentials!
  
Whitney Port loves the London look (and so do we - have you seen our street style obsessions?) - so no wonder her look is made up with a pinch of borrowed Brit girl cool.

She told Company: "When I first came to London, I was in awe of the girls walking down the street. They looked like they had just stepped out of a fashion shoot, with such a cool mix of prints, colour and texture – especially in east London. 


When you’re from LA, it’s easy to get stuck in that jeans and t-shirt look, but being in the UK has encouraged me to take more risks. I’ve tried to be a little more street and edgier. I wear my Doc Martens and leather jackets more."

For that London look with a touch of Americana these are your go-to pieces:

Studded skull leather jacket 
RRP: £180.00
Available from Topshop

Floral Dr Martens
RRP: £90.00
Available from Schuh

Feather print earrings (for that LA edge)
RRP: £14.98
Available from Aldo 
 
Or check out the ultimate West Coast meets East London fusion line - London Loves LA - for retro LA finds mixed with vintage London essentials. We heart!



03/08/2012
