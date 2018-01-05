Whitney Port's fashion rules

Whitney Port loves the London look (and so do we - have you seen our street style obsessions?) - so no wonder her look is made up with a pinch of borrowed Brit girl cool.



She told Company: "When I first came to London, I was in awe of the girls walking down the street. They looked like they had just stepped out of a fashion shoot, with such a cool mix of prints, colour and texture – especially in east London.





When you’re from LA, it’s easy to get stuck in that jeans and t-shirt look, but being in the UK has encouraged me to take more risks. I’ve tried to be a little more street and edgier. I wear my Doc Martens and leather jackets more."



For that London look with a touch of Americana these are your go-to pieces:



Studded skull leather jacket

RRP: £180.00

Available from Topshop



Floral Dr Martens

RRP: £90.00

Available from Schuh



Feather print earrings (for that LA edge)

RRP: £14.98

Available from Aldo

