Whitney Port fashion interview: Her wardrobe essentials!
Whitney Port's fashion rules
Whitney Port loves the London look (and so do we - have you seen our street style obsessions?) - so no wonder her look is made up with a pinch of borrowed Brit girl cool.
When you’re from LA, it’s easy to get stuck in that jeans and t-shirt look, but being in the UK has encouraged me to take more risks. I’ve tried to be a little more street and edgier. I wear my Doc Martens and leather jackets more."
For that London look with a touch of Americana these are your go-to pieces:
Studded skull leather jacket
RRP: £180.00
Available from Topshop
Or check out the ultimate West Coast meets East London fusion line - London Loves LA - for retro LA finds mixed with vintage London essentials. We heart!
Floral Dr Martens
RRP: £90.00
Available from Schuh
Feather print earrings (for that LA edge)
RRP: £14.98
Available from Aldo
Ursula Dewey
03/08/2012
