Whitney Port fashion interview: Her wardrobe essentials!
Whitney Port fashion line
If you're searching to steal some of that unique brand of Whitney-P chic then there are some hard and fast rules.
Her main fashion obsession right now? Florals appaz.
She says: "I love, love, love floral prints. Any prints, in fact. I also like flats that have a menswear aesthetic to them, but can still be styled with a flirty, floral dress.
I’m loving vintage jean jackets as an alternative to leather jackets for the summer too. I found a cool one in Topshop – it’s denim with light-blue leather sleeves.
I love printed men’s work shirts too - you can find so many in vintage stores’ men’s sections."
With these Port tips in mind... here's your checklist to Whitney Port levels of hotness:
March leather brogues
RRP: £24.50
Available from ASOS
Floral smudge shirt
RRP: £32.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
Check shirt
RRP: £20.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins
Black floral print maxi dress
RRP: £30.00
Available from River Island
Sleeveless denim jacket MOTO
RRP: £30.00
Available from Topshop
Mini Roller hat
RRP: £25.00
Available from Topshop
Ursula Dewey
03/08/2012
