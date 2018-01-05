Whitney Port fashion line

If you're searching to steal some of that unique brand of Whitney-P chic then there are some hard and fast rules.



Print, florals, denim, leather, brogues and anything with a boy-meets-girl twist.



As a fashion designer Whit' is always looking for fashspiration and new ideas for her collections - easy to come by when you're always travelling the globe!



She says: "I read A LOT of magazines. The ones outside of the states are usually the better ones, and because I’m constantly travelling, I pick up fashion magazines all over the world. I also go on Pinterest and type in keywords.



Recently, I’ve been looking for hair and make-up inspiration. In terms of style, I search for interesting textures, print-on-print or summer fashion."



Her main fashion obsession right now? Florals appaz.



She says: "I love, love, love floral prints. Any prints, in fact. I also like flats that have a menswear aesthetic to them, but can still be styled with a flirty, floral dress.



I’m loving vintage jean jackets as an alternative to leather jackets for the summer too. I found a cool one in Topshop – it’s denim with light-blue leather sleeves.



I love printed men’s work shirts too - you can find so many in vintage stores’ men’s sections."



With these Port tips in mind... here's your checklist to Whitney Port levels of hotness:



March leather brogues

RRP: £24.50

Available from ASOS



Floral smudge shirt

RRP: £32.00

Available from Miss Selfridge



Check shirt

RRP: £20.00

Available from Dorothy Perkins



Black floral print maxi dress

RRP: £30.00

Available from River Island



Sleeveless denim jacket MOTO

RRP: £30.00

Available from Topshop

Mini Roller hat

RRP: £25.00

Available from Topshop

