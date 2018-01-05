Whitney Port fashion line

>
Whitney Port fashion interview: Her wardrobe essentials!
  
If you're searching to steal some of that unique brand of Whitney-P chic then there are some hard and fast rules.

Print, florals, denim, leather, brogues and anything with a boy-meets-girl twist.

As a fashion designer Whit' is always looking for fashspiration and new ideas for her collections - easy to come by when you're always travelling the globe!

She says: "I read A LOT of magazines. The ones outside of the states are usually the better ones, and because I’m constantly travelling, I pick up fashion magazines all over the world. I also go on Pinterest and type in keywords.

Recently, I’ve been looking for hair and make-up inspiration. In terms of style, I search for interesting textures, print-on-print or summer fashion."


Her main fashion obsession right now? Florals appaz. 

She says: "I love, love, love floral prints. Any prints, in fact. I also like flats that have a menswear aesthetic to them, but can still be styled with a flirty, floral dress.

I’m loving vintage jean jackets as an alternative to leather jackets for the summer too. I found a cool one in Topshop – it’s denim with light-blue leather sleeves.

I love printed men’s work shirts too - you can find so many in vintage stores’ men’s sections."

With these Port tips in mind... here's your checklist to Whitney Port levels of hotness:

March leather brogues
RRP: £24.50
Available from ASOS

Floral smudge shirt
RRP: £32.00
Available from Miss Selfridge

Check shirt 
RRP: £20.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins

Black floral print maxi dress
RRP: £30.00
Available from River Island 

Sleeveless denim jacket MOTO
RRP: £30.00
Available from Topshop

Mini Roller hat
RRP: £25.00
Available from Topshop



03/08/2012
Tags Essentials
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
Holly Fulton catwalk video
