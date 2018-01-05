Whitney Port's fashion intern rules





Whitney's secret to being an uber intern? "Have a great attitude and will do whatever it takes without necessarily having to be asked. Interns shouldn’t be afraid to take a stance," she says. As well as being a designer , TV star and lets face it, style icon, Whitney is on the hunt for one too.Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model isn't just about finding a front cover star - she's looking for someone who can be a fashion leader in their own right.She says: "We’re looking for someone with a unique look. We want someone with a spark and energy who’ll work really hard in any scenario, but also has a bold look of their own."But modelling is just one of many glam jobs in the fashion industry.What about fashion interning? With Whitney's impressive fashion CV , (she's worked at Diane Von Furstenberg, Teen Vogue and W to name a few) we had to poach some of her hard earned insider secrets.Whether you're keen to work in fashion mags, designer studios or styling, there's a few rules when it comes to standing out from the crowd.Whitney's secret to being an uber intern? "Have a great attitude and will do whatever it takes without necessarily having to be asked. Interns shouldn’t be afraid to take a stance," she says.

"The worst thing you can do is talk too much! There’s a balance between being involved and lingering too long. There’s a respectable distance."And dressing like a fashion pro helps too!Get your next Whitney fix on BINTM on Sky Living, Mondays at 9pm, or check out the latest issue of Company magazine, September issue, on shelf from 7th August. Photo thanks to Company magazine

