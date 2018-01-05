In this article









































Left:

Dark blue bear and stars jumper

RRP: £44- Topshop





The days of unwanted knitted catastrophes from your favourite, unarguably mad Grandma are long gone. This year winter jumpers and cardigans are bang on trend and we're loving it!We don't know about you but it's seriously cold right now and as fashion needs must, you need to ensure that you keep looking fabulous without turning your skin a slight shade of blue.So take inspiration from the likes of Olivia Palmero and Alexa Chung and bring the winter knit right up to the fashion forefront. The beauty of winter jumpers and cardigans is that these versatile pieces can be worn any day or night, you just have to know how.Pair with chunky ankle boots , cheeky red lips , killer heels and lashings of leather to make you the sexiest sloucher around. If not quite your style, cosy cazh with a pair of trusty leggings is good with us any day- we've chosen items for all.Ladies, we've done our research and found the very best of chunky cable knits, slouchy oversized jumpers and feminine cardy's to keep you ladies looking lovely (and warm) all winter long.So fancy opting for a sexy knit, join us and drool over our selection of Winter jumpers and cardigans!