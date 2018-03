In this article









































Winter jumpers and cardigans

WInter jumpers and cardigans Patterns should be big and bold this season so snap up this oversized tribal knit from Miss Selfridge. Sass up this look with wild bedroom



Left:

RRP: £39, Miss Selfridge





Patterns should be big and bold this season so snap up this oversized tribal knit from Miss Selfridge. Sass up this look with wild bedroom hair , comfy leggings and chunky ankleboots and you'll look enviably stylish.