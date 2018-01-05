>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Winter jumpers and cardigans
  
Winter jumpers and cardigans
In this article

Winter jumpers and cardigans


Winter jumpers and cardigans

Animal prints and motifs have somewhat taken over fashion lately and this utlra-cute Zebra jumper should be no exception!


Left:
Debenhams H! by Henry Holland Zebra jumper
RRP: £38, Debenhams
Christmas 2011 : Xmas ideas and inspiration from sofeminine.co.uk

10/11/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Winter jumpers and cardigans

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         