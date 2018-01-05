Winter jumpers and cardigans

>
Autumn - Winter
We've literally got stars in our eyes with Topshop's christmas line. This snug fit sparkly jumper is any style-addict's quick fix to keeping on-trend. Stars were everywhere at a/w fashion shows not least at Dolce& Gabbana so pick up this fashionista's essential wear before we beat you to it!

Stardust black star sweater
RRP: £85, Topshop
Christmas 2011 : Xmas ideas and inspiration from sofeminine.co.uk

10/11/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
