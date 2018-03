In this article









































Winter jumpers and cardigans

Winter jumpers and cardigans Aw how cute is this? This charming jumper is sweet enough to wear all year round! Peter pan collar and poka-dots, we're convinced.



Left,

RRP: £35, Lipsy





Aw how cute is this? This charming jumper is sweet enough to wear all year round! Peter pan collar and poka-dots, we're convinced.