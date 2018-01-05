>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Winter jumpers and cardigans
  
Winter jumpers and cardigans
In this article

Winter jumpers and cardigans


Winter jumpers and cardigans

Old Dotty Pees are coming up trumps this season and continuing with the animal theme we love this camel cardi . Whether its the chocolate or the animal itself, everyone likes a little penguin and as camel seems to be everywhere this season this piece could not be more covetable.

Left,
Camel penguin print cotton cardigan
RRP: £28.50, Dorothy Perkins
Christmas 2011 : Xmas ideas and inspiration from sofeminine.co.uk

10/11/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Winter jumpers and cardigans

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         