Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
>
Autumn - Winter
Winter jumpers and cardigans
In this article
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
This Nordic looking cable knit from our favourite Swedish babes over at
H&M
is one of our best finds this season! Gorgeous.
Left:
White cable knit long jumper
RRP: £29.99,
H&M
Paris Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2013 - 2014
London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2013
New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2013
Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter...
Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012-2013
Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012-2013
New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013
London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013
Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2011 - 2012
New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2011-2012 on SoFeminine...
Maria Bell
10/11/2011
Tags
Autumn - Winter
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Winter jumpers and cardigans
▼
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
White cable knit long jumper
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Winter jumpers and cardigans
Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!