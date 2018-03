In this article









































Winter jumpers and cardigans

WInter jumpers and cardigans We feel like we've been transported to snowier lands, tall pines and log cabins galore with this little



Left:

Knitted hooded cardigan

RRP: £29.99, H&M







We feel like we've been transported to snowier lands, tall pines and log cabins galore with this little beauty .Snuggle up in this cosy cardi and get some of that fresh faced Swedish style!