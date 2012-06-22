Sexy French lingerie to blow his mind

Sex it up in the bedroom with a little lingerie.



When it comes to sexy lingerie no one does it better than ze French. Thanks to them we have suspender belts, stockings and curve creating corsets. Merci beaucoup to la France.



Lingerie addicts in the know will already have Aubade on their radar. Only the SEXIEST place to get kitted out in bedroom get up.



Their latest Paris collection takes French lingerie to a whole new level of seduction - and we want a piece of it.



If you really want to blow his mind dress to impress and give him a visual treat he won't forget in a hurry!



Aubade