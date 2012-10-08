Nifty knitwear: 50 Cosy knits

Good telly, roast dinners and comfy knitwear: it must be winter! We’ve scoured the high street for slouchy jumpers and cosy cardi’s that guarantee to keep you toasty through the chilly season, and these are top picks.



Whether you’re into neon bright, cute motifs of grungy vibes, we’ve got a knit that you’ll fall in love with.



So sit back and prepare to be wowed by the humble knit…

