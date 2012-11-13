The best dressed at Vogue's CFDA Fashion Fund Event

The Vogue CFDA Fashion Fund Awards were held last night, giving some of our fave fashionista's the chance to vamp up and glamp up.



We've selected the best dressed stars at the event, from designers in dresses to models in frocks and actresses in jaw-to-the-floor attire, everyone was putting their fashion foot forward.



For starters here's our home grown Alexa Chung looking adorbs in her pale blue skirt and chiffon blouse ensemble - we love the red lips and matchy red shoes - quirky yet chic as always.



Full marks Chung!





All images SIPA