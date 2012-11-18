American Music Awards 2012: The best dressed
The American Music Awards 2012 were in full swing last night - and we have the scoop on the red carpet's best dressed celebs.
It was a great night for Justin Bieber who bagged plenty of awards, including Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favourite Pop/Rock album for Believe and the icing on the cake - Artist of the Year.
But it was a night of winners and losers in the fashion stakes too.
From floor length gowns to sequin encrusted frocks, to body cons and embellishment gallore, the A list piled on the glam for this annual muso fest.
First up Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen looked cute as can be in this pink sequin gown.
SIPA
SIPA