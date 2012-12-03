Little black dress: 50 Lush LBDs

When it comes to party season you cannot go wrong with a little black dress, a must have staple in any fashionista’s wardrobe!



Simple to dress up or down the little black dress is the ultimate in party wear, team with clashing block print accessories and heels to jazz things up or keep it demure with black heels and pared back jewellery.



When it comes to picking the perfect LBD, there's plenty of choice - here are some of our absolute favourites from this season...

